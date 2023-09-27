Ghana: Work On Ho-Sokode Dual Carriageway Begins Soon

The phase two of the Ho-Sokode Dual Carriageway road project would soon begin to ensure smooth transportation of goods and services in the Volta Region.

The 30-kilometres stretch of the road would continue from Sokode-Gborgame through Anyirawase-Tsito to Asikuma-junction to end the 40 kilometres double road project from Ho to Asikuma.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa made this known when he opened the Anyirawase-Tsito part of the road to traffic after the road was closed following the breakdown of a bridge two weeks ago.

Dr Letsa explained that the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) in collaboration with the Ghana Highways Authority quickly engaged the services of First Sky Construction Company Limited to re-build the broken bridge within four weeks.

The minister added that First Sky Construction Company Limited was the best choice because the Company was constructing the Asikuma-Kpeve-Have road.

According to the minister, First Sky Company's current construction was close to the broken bridge.

He said the contractor had worked beyond the expectation of the VRCC and completed work on the bridge within six days, therefore the need to open traffic in view of the busy nature of the road and challenges associated with the by-pass through Abutia to Dededo.

The Volta Regional Director of Ghana Highways Authority (GHA), Mr Aminu Issaka Abubakar, said even though the construction of the bridge was completed, it was yet to meet the required capacity for heavy duty trucks to ply on.

He explained that his outfit would continue with laboratory test until the bridge met the full standard for all manner of vehicles to ply, and stressed that until further notice, heavy duty vehicles were not allowed to use the bridge.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of First Sky Construction Company Limited, Mr Oliver Acquah, said quality and standard was the hallmark of the company, and therefore quality work was the principle upon which the bridge was built.

Mr Acquah explained that instead of the four weeks mandatory period offered the company to complete the work, the company used six days including day and night to build the bridge in view of the seriousness attached to the work.

He assured that the bridge area would be tarred within the week.