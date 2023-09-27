Africa: Senegal Through to Second Round of TotalEnergies WAFCOM Qualifiers

26 September 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Senegal have secured their place in the second round of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2024 Qualifiers after a hard fought 2-1 away victory over Mozambique.

The Lionesses of Teranga advance to the next round of qualifiers with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline thanks to the victory on Monday.

Senegal had to show character after being held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg by the Southern African side who will be disappointed with the exit after showing character against Senegal.

With home ground advantage to their name, Mozambique were the first to open the scoring as early as the 12th minute.

The Mozambiquans looked set for a qualification to the next round but a lapse of concentration caught them while they were still in celebratory mode just four minutes after getting the lead, as Mama Diop pulled one back to immediately bring her side back into the contest.

With both sides having a go at each other throughout the match, it was the Lionesses of Teranga who eventually found the lead thanks to a 85th minute strike by Nguenar Mbaye to seal a hard-fought victory and progression to the second round of the qualifiiers.

