Sierra Leone: Security Guard Remanded

A Michel Security Agency guard, Samuel Kabia age 18, was last week Friday remanded to the Male Correctional Centre by Magistrate Santigie Bangura of the Pademba Road Court No.3 for alleged stealing.

The accused person was before the court on one count of office breaking and larceny contrary to Section 26 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the particulars of offence , the accused, on diverse dates between 5th and 19th August 2023, at Super Holding Limited,No. 4 Bolling Street, Kingtom in Freetown, entered into the aforesaid company's office and stole therein certain items valued NLe21,000 property belonging to the said Super Holding Limited whilst in custody of Michel Security Agency.

Testifying in court, second prosecution witness,Joseph Katekpe, who doubles as Operation Manager at Michel Group of Company, said he recognised the accused as his security guard and recalled on the day in question.

The witness highlighted his duties and responsibilities including employing guards and taking records of their various postings.

He recalled the said date when he deployed the accused at Super Holding Limited in Kingtom, adding that after some months he got information that money had been missing twice from the Account Department.

He further said on the 5th, 12th and 19th he was informed that another money has got missing.

PW 2 said upon receipt of the information, he went to Super Holding Limited Company where he was shown a CCTV Footage, which they replayed before him.

He said when the CCTV footage was playing in his presence; he saw the accused and the footage were later transferred to a memory stick which was developed into pictures.

The pictures were produced and tendered in court to form part of the court's records.

The witness further explained that he later took the accused to the Kingtom Police Station where he made statement.

He went on to say after some days, he received a letter from the said company alleging that a total of NLe21, 000 was missing and the security agency must refund it within the shortest possible time. The letter was produced and tendered in court as evidence.

After the testimony of the witness, the accused said he did not have any question for the witness as he was unrepresented. Meanwhile, Magistrate Bangura refused the accused bail and remanded him at the Male Correctional Center until 26th September, 2023 for further hearing.