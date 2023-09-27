Tanzania/Cote d'Ivoire: President Suluhu Awards Twiga Stars for Win

President Samia Suluhu Hassan hailed the Senior Women's Team (Twiga Stars) for winning their game against Ivory Coast. The Head of State also awarded Twiga Stars 10m/-.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Sports Gerson Msigwa conveyed the Head of State's message to the players and staff shortly after the match was completed.

"The Head of State conveys her heartfelt congratulations on winning today's match. She has awarded you 10m/-."

It was a hard-fought match with an uphill task for Tanzania to equal the aggregate scoreboard after their first leg 2-0 defeat in Ivory Coast last weekend. Donisia Minja and Opah Clement's second-half goals settled the aggregate at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

The match ended in a 2-2 aggregate.

Following the aggregate score, the two sides had to progress to a penalty shootout. Tanzania dominated the shootout with a 4-3 victory.

Tanzania will play against Togo in the last Women's African Cup of Nations qualifying round.

Twiga Stars Coach Bakari Shime hailed his players for winning the match insisting his second-half game plan worked effectively.

"Our team has shown maturity. It is the first time we have played against Ivory Coast. We have learned a lot from our mistakes and hope not to repeat them against our next opponent Togo."

Twiga Stars forward Opa Clement asserted they will work hard to ensure they advance to the Women's African Cup of Nations for she believes it is possible.

"I am happy to have taken part in today's win. During the break, the coach told us to remain calm. We did what he said and we have won."