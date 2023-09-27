Ghana: 1,433 Die, 10,367 Injured in Road Crashes This Year

At least 1,433 people died from road accidents across the country, from January to August, this year, the National Road Safety Authority (NSRA), has said.

This represents 11.27 per cent decrease in the number of persons killed through road crashes as against 1,615, deaths recorded within the same period, last year.

Additionally, 10,367 persons suffered injuries through road accidents, a 0.47 per cent decrease in the number, against 10,416 injuries recorded within the same period in 2022.

The Acting Director-General of NRSA, David Osafo Adonteng, disclosed this at the launch of Vivo Energy Ghana's 2023 'STOP, THINK & DRIVE,' road safety campaign in Accra, on Wednesday.

The Vivo Energy in collaboration with NSRA and its transporters, J.K Horgle Transport, S.O Frimpong Transport and J.K Ahiadome Transport, organised the event.

It formed part of programmes to offer refresher defensive training for commercial drivers and motorcyclists across the country, to build their capacity to improve road user behaviour and reduce road accidents.

Mr Adonteng said the deaths and injuries, recorded this year, were as a result of 9,300 crashes, which occurred across the country, involving 15,892 vehicles of all categories.

He said 1,653 pedestrians were knocked down by vehicles, representing 6.29 per cent decrease in the number of cases, as against 1,764 'knocked downs' recorded within the same period last year.

"In all, private vehicles recorded the highest crashes of 7,202 with commercial and motorcycles recording 5,238 and 3,452, respectively," Mr Adonteng noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He explained that despite the reduction in deaths caused by road accidents, there were still much to be done to curb the menace, saying "we're still not happy considering that a death is one too many. Let us recognise the fact that there is a problem on our roads."

Mr Adonteng urged road users to obey road traffic regulations, to save lives, especially as Christmas approached.

The Managing Director of Vivo Ghana Energy, Mr Kader Maiga, in a speech read on his behalf, said the campaign was not only to raise road safety awareness, but to ignite a change in behaviour and create a culture of safe driving among road users.

"The 'STOP, THINK & DRIVE,' campaign serves as an essential reminder to all road users to pause, consider the consequences, and make responsible decisions behind the wheel," he stated.

Mr Maiga said Vivo Energy Ghana was committed to supporting the government and its agencies to reduce the menace on roads through the campaign which sought to contribute towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal target 3.6 of halving the global number of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2030.

The Greater Accra Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Second in Command, Superintendent Joseph Appiah urged religious and traditional leaders to use their platforms to educated the public on the need to observe road safety regulations, saying "road safety management is a shared responsibility.

The Deputy Greater Accra Regional Fire Commander, Divisional Officer Grade One (DO1) Naomi Ofori-Adubea Sarpong urged road users to adhere to fire safety tips and not hesitate to call its hotline during emergencies.