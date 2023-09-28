Nigerian Air Force Bombs Suspected IPOB Hideouts in South-East

"The strikes at both locations achieved their intended outcome and were deemed effective."

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has bombed armouries and hideouts of suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the South-east.

The NAF spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, in a statement on Wednesday said the operation was carried out on Tuesday with the force's fighter jets under the air component of Operation Udo Ka II of the Nigerian military.

Mr Gabkwet, an air commodore, said several air strikes were carried out on the enclaves of IPOB fighters in Mother Valley Orsumughu in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State and at Aku, Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

The spokesperson said the air operations were executed in response to an "intelligence report" that the fighters had concluded plans to launch an attack on residents of the states and the entire region.

"Air strikes were also conducted on the same day in close coordination with surface forces at IPOB/ESN hideout camps in Aku Ihube in Imo State after a detailed analysis of intelligence on the terrorists converging for a likely rendezvous at their hideout," he said.

He added that the air strikes were carried out in conjunction with ground troops and other security agencies on the location believed to also house some weapons and ammunition of the IPOB members.

"The strikes at both locations achieved their intended outcome and were deemed effective," he said.

Mr Gabkwet stressed that the air strikes were authorised on the hideouts by the country's military authorities.

The spokesperson assured that NAF, alongside other security agencies, will continue to fight to ensure a "terrorism-free" Nigeria.

He noted that support from Nigerians to the security agencies is critical to defeating criminals terrorising various parts of the country.

IPOB, a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.