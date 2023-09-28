Nigerian Governor Appoints 138 Social Media Influencers As Aides

27 September 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The appointments of the 138 special reporters were in addition to about 200 people earlier appointed as senior special advisers, senior special assistants and assistants.

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has announced the appointment of 94 social media influencers as media aides.

Their appointment came after the governor's appointment of 44 social media influencers in September as "special reporters".

With the latest appointment, the governor now has 138 special reporters working for him.

The governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, in a statement on Tuesday, said the governor directed the appointees to cover various government ministries, agencies and parastatals.

Mr Bature said the appointments aimed to provide access to information about the activities of the government and the promotion of good governance.

"In tandem with the commitment of his administration to promote accessibility to information as a prelude to improving good governance in the state, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved the appointment of additional Senior Special Reporters (SSRs) and Special Reporters (SRs).

"The SSRs and SRs are posted to various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government to complement the drive for transparency and accountability through information dissemination on government policies and programmes.

"While congratulating the new appointees, His Excellency urges them to discharge their responsibility by the ethics of media and digital communication, Mr Bature said in the statement.

The appointments of the 138 special reporters were in addition to about 200 people earlier appointed as senior special advisers, senior special assistants and assistants.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.