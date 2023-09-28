Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Gives Traders Two-Day Ultimatum to Vacate Rail Tracks

The governor says defaulting traders will have their items seized.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has issued a two-day ultimatum to traders to vacate the rail tracks of the ongoing Red Line rail project which will link Oyingbo to Marina.

He made this known during a tour of the project at the Agege Station, Wednesday.

"It is a government road, that's why the government built everything," he said.

"It is for transportation. It is not for market traders. I have given you two days' notice."

Mr Sanwo-Olu told the traders that by next week, the enforcement team will come to enforce compliance and seize items of any trader that violates the directive.

"You can't stay here. That's why I came myself, it's not possible," the governor further warned. "We don't want anyone to die. Once the train starts working, it will pass here every ten minutes."

Red line

The 37-kilometre rail route will be constructed in two phases.

The first phase (28km) would have 12 proposed stations covering Agbado to Oyingbo, with nine stations.

"The phase two, which would be mostly elevated, would have stations at Iddo and Ebute-Ero before terminating at Marina," the governor had said during the flag off ceremony.