South Africa: Mayor Signs Declaration to Assist Cape Town Communities Affected By Storm

Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has signed a major incident declaration that allows for the unlocking of additional resources and relief measures to deal with the impact of the recent severe storm.

Hill-Lewis said the city is working around the clock to assist communities impacted by the storm, which wreaked havoc in the Western Cape over the weekend.

The severe weather has resulted in significant damage due to flooding, mudslides, rockfalls, fallen trees, and damage to buildings and infrastructure, as well as the disruption of services.

Giving an update on the City of Cape Town's disaster response, Hill-Lewis said at least eight fatalities in the city have been linked to the severe weather impact.

He said while many areas were significantly affected, the Helderberg area - including Sir Lowry's Pass Village, Sandvlei Macassar, Strand, Somerset-West and Gordon's Bay - was particularly badly affected, with extensive mudslides affecting Sir Lowry's Pass Village.

The mayor said significant work is under way to assist with recovery, to offer humanitarian relief, and to reconstruct and rehabilitate the affected areas.

"It is very important for me to have visited the affected areas in Sir Lowry's Pass Village and Rasta Kamp and to make an assessment of the number of structures that will need to be rebuilt and people needing immediate relief due to the damages. Today, as Mayor, I signed the necessary documents required to declare a major incident, which will enable a greater response," Hill-Lewis said.

The mayor also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones through various tragic incidents.

"May we keep these families in our prayers and thoughts."

The mayor also expressed his appreciation to the city officials who worked throughout the weekend, and continue to support the affected residents.

"I wish to thank all members of the public and organisations who have donated food items, clothing and other items as part of the community response. The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has been advised of the incident and has been requested to provide social relief assistance," Hill-Lewis said.