South Africa: Flooding Aftermath - Gift of the Givers Rolls Out Huge Operation to Assist 10,000 Western Cape Residents

In the wake of the massive storms that rocked the Western Cape over the long weekend, nonprofit Gift of the Givers has been providing disaster intervention in communities across the province. An estimated 10,000 people have been affected by the heavy rainfall, strong winds and flooding caused by the destructive weather system.

Gift of the Givers operations manager Ali Sablay said the flooding was one of the more challenging disasters the organisation had dealt with in the Western Cape, largely due to widespread road closures during and after the storms.

"Our operation is not a one-day or two-day operation. We'll be running this operation for a week or two just to reach areas. As roads are slowly becoming accessible, our teams will immediately move in," he said.

"This operation is huge. We're expecting... over 10,000 [affected] people - that's in our estimation, and our figures are coming to us from municipalities, from our teams' assessments on the ground, from community members. This is going to require big assistance in terms of blankets, mattresses and more donations coming in."

The first calls for Gift of the Givers' help came in the early hours of Sunday, 24 September and it has since...