Lesotho: President Ramaphosa to Host Lesotho Prime Minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to host the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane, for the Inaugural Session of the South Africa-Lesotho Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Pretoria.

The session is expected to be held at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on Thursday.

"The Inaugural Session of the BNC follows an agreement signed by the two countries in November 2021 to elevate the structured bilateral mechanism from a Joint Bilateral Commission of Co-operation (JBCC) that is held at a ministerial level, to a BNC that is presided over by the two Heads of State and Government," the Presidency said in a statement.

The Presidency said the session will consist of the following Sectoral Committees:

Strategic Political Cluster co-chaired by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Security and Stability Cluster co-chaired by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans

Economy Cluster co-chaired by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

Social Cluster co-chaired by the Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation

Good Governance Cluster co-chaired by Minister of Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs.

"This inaugural Session of the BNC will provide an opportunity for both countries to take stock and track the implementation of the JBCC decisions taken during the Council of Ministers Meeting held on 20 November 2020 in Maseru, the Kingdom of Lesotho."

The BNC meeting will also provide both President Ramaphosa and Prime Minister Matekane with an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations and to share information and exchange views on the latest developments in Lesotho and efforts by SADC to facilitate the finalisation of the reform process in Lesotho. SAnews.gov.za