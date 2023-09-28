Nigeria: Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, Pay Tribute to Mohbad At Respective Music Concerts

Afrobeats superstars, Adekunle Kosoko aka. Adekunle Gold and Adedamola Adefolahan aka. Fireboy DML have paid tributes to late colleague, Mohbad, who recently died at the age of 27.

The singers paid tributes to the late singer during their respective shows over the weekend.

At his Trace Live event, Fireboy paid tribute to Mohbad and called for justice for the Afrobeats superstar who is massively loved by Nigerians especially on the street.

Similarly, at his 'Tio Tequila' tour in Houston, Adekunle Gold paid a glowing tribute to Mohbad before he entertained his fans with hit songs off his recently released fifth studio album, 'Tio Tequila.'

Renowned musicians and celebrities from Nigeria such as Olamide, Falz, Davido, Bella Shmurda, Do2dtun, Tacha, Omawumi, Iyabo Ojo, and many others have also paid tributes to the late singer whose music has enjoyed a massive resurgence amongst music listeners and in the streaming platforms in Nigeria.

Also, international superstars including Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and Meek Mill have all paid tributes to Mohbad.

Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad. died on September 12, 2023 and was buried the following day in Ikorodu, with his death attracting concerns and generating buzz on social media since last week.

His death has been surrounded by a series of controversy, with many calling for the cause to be uncovered and a lot of protests has been staged all over the country to get justice for the late singer.

A candlelight procession was held last Thursday in honour of late singer. The start point of the procession was at Lekki Phase 1 Gate and it ended with a tribute concert at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos which featured Afrobeats stars Falz, Davido, Chike, Do2dtun, and many others.