Nigeria: Naira Marley Shares Video of Last Conversation With Mohbad Over 'Suicidal Thoughts'

Street hop sensation, Naira Marley has shared a video of his last conversation with late singer Mohbad, wherein, the deceased opened up about his struggle with suicidal thoughts.

In the video, posted on Reno Omokri's X handle (formerly known as Twitter), Mohbad was captured explaining his ordeal after battling with depression as Naira Marley advised him not to attempt suicide.

The singer's death has continued to spark controversies and generate several conspiracy theories.

Recall the Marlian Records boss, via an official statement on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, addressed the allegations.

It is Naira Marley's second official statement since Mohbad died.

The British-Nigerian singer also debunked claims he runs his Marlian Records label as a drug cartel.

He wrote, "Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of Ilerioluwa, either directly or indirectly." The rumours regarding the label being a drug cartel are untrue.

"I am not a drug lord, nor do I, Marley, belong to any cult or fraternity. I'm dedicated to proving my innocence, and I'm cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence,"