Nigeria: Leah Sharibu 'Dumps First Husband', Remarries Another ISWAP Commander

27 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu K. Matazu

Leah Sharibu, the girl held in captivity by members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has "remarried" another terrorists' commander, after purportedly securing a divorce from the first 'husband' she was forcefully given to, local security sources told the Daily Trust yesterday.

Leah was abducted alongside her over 100 schoolmates from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State on February 19, 2018.

Few years ago, it was reported by some media houses that the Dapchi girl was married off.

Our correspondent gathered that Leah, after the purported divorce from one Abdulrahman, was remarried to another ISWAP commander in the Lake Chad area named Ali Abdallah.

One of the security sources said, "Leah was first married to Abdulrahman after she allegedly converted to Islam and they have two children, all boys that were named after two Boko Haram commanders that were killed.

"We don't know what transpired but Leah secured the divorce and married another commander, Ali Abdallah."

The source said after her abduction, Leah was "trained" on how to administer some medical services to injured Boko Haram fighters and women.

Our correspondent reports that one of the antics of terrorists in the North East is forcing their captives with expertise in some areas like medicine, nursing, engineering, computer, among others to train their members on such areas.

"She was 'trained' as a medical personnel and now leads the ISWAP medical team in the northern part of the Lake Chad area," the source said.

Another source said, "Ten days ago, Leah, her supposed husband and other fighters were sighted at Dogon Chukwun kangarwa.

"Her husband is a commander under ISWAP but they are facing persecution from a Boko Haram commander loyal to Shekau, Malam Bakura.

"As of today, we got a report that a large contingent of the ISWAP fighters has started migrating from the area through Guzamala forest.

"They were sighted on the route of Cross - Mosquito camp- Garin-giwa (where the Zulum's convoy was attacked) - Munguno - Gajiram with cache of dangerous arms," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.