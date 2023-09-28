Nigeria: Navy Hands Over Two Suspected Oil Thieves to NSCDC in Delta

27 September 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Nigerian government has been battling oil theft in the country's Niger Delta region.

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta has handed over two suspected oil thieves to the officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for further interrogation.

The suspects were handed over to the NSCDC on Wednesday at the premises of the Naval Base in Warri.

Solomon Paul, a Navy captain and the executive officer of the NNS Delta, handed the suspects to the representatives of the NSCDC on behalf of the Commander, NNS Delta, Chindo Yahaya.

Addressing reporters, Mr Yahaya, a naval commodore, said the suspects were apprehended on 17 September at the Asugbo Creek in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said the arrest was carried out by the NNS Delta patrol team in conjunction with the Ocean Marine Solution surveillance staff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ocean Marine Solution is an accredited indigenous Nigerian maritime security solutions provider, protecting national assets in the oil and gas industry.

How they were arrested

"On 17 September, 2023 at about 2:35 pm, the NNS Delta Patrol team in conjunction with the surveillance staff of the OMS, while on patrol at Asugbo Creek discovered a vandalised and leaking pipeline.

"On further enquiry, they noticed an illegal connection on the pipeline.

"The team searched the surrounding area and intercepted three persons in a boat, 20 metres away from the vandalised pipelines.

"They wanted to escape but two among them were intercepted," he said.

The naval officer said the suspects were brought to the navy base and after interrogation, they claimed to be fishermen.

He said that fishing gear was not found with them nor did the patrol team observe fishing nets, or hooks within the immediate environment where they were apprehended.

Mr Yahaya added that the suspects were unable to provide convincing explanations on why they attempted to escape and the whereabouts of their accomplice.

He said there was a need for a thorough investigation to ascertain those responsible for the illegal connection on the oil pipeline in Asugbo Creek for appropriate legal action.

Mr Yahaya warned those who indulged in crude oil theft and other forms of crimes in the maritime space to desist henceforth.

He said that NNS Delta, in line with the Chief of Naval Staff, "Strategic Directive 2023 - 6" would ensure that her areas of responsibility were rid of oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

Victor Igbinoba, divisional head officer, NSCDC in Warri South Local Government Area, received the suspects on behalf of the corps.

Mr Igbinoba promised that the suspects would be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted in line with the law.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.