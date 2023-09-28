Nigeria: Navy Hands Over Two Suspected Oil Thieves to NSCDC in Delta

The Nigerian government has been battling oil theft in the country's Niger Delta region.

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta has handed over two suspected oil thieves to the officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for further interrogation.

The suspects were handed over to the NSCDC on Wednesday at the premises of the Naval Base in Warri.

Solomon Paul, a Navy captain and the executive officer of the NNS Delta, handed the suspects to the representatives of the NSCDC on behalf of the Commander, NNS Delta, Chindo Yahaya.

Addressing reporters, Mr Yahaya, a naval commodore, said the suspects were apprehended on 17 September at the Asugbo Creek in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said the arrest was carried out by the NNS Delta patrol team in conjunction with the Ocean Marine Solution surveillance staff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ocean Marine Solution is an accredited indigenous Nigerian maritime security solutions provider, protecting national assets in the oil and gas industry.

How they were arrested

"On 17 September, 2023 at about 2:35 pm, the NNS Delta Patrol team in conjunction with the surveillance staff of the OMS, while on patrol at Asugbo Creek discovered a vandalised and leaking pipeline.

"On further enquiry, they noticed an illegal connection on the pipeline.

"The team searched the surrounding area and intercepted three persons in a boat, 20 metres away from the vandalised pipelines.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They wanted to escape but two among them were intercepted," he said.

The naval officer said the suspects were brought to the navy base and after interrogation, they claimed to be fishermen.

He said that fishing gear was not found with them nor did the patrol team observe fishing nets, or hooks within the immediate environment where they were apprehended.

Mr Yahaya added that the suspects were unable to provide convincing explanations on why they attempted to escape and the whereabouts of their accomplice.

He said there was a need for a thorough investigation to ascertain those responsible for the illegal connection on the oil pipeline in Asugbo Creek for appropriate legal action.

Mr Yahaya warned those who indulged in crude oil theft and other forms of crimes in the maritime space to desist henceforth.

He said that NNS Delta, in line with the Chief of Naval Staff, "Strategic Directive 2023 - 6" would ensure that her areas of responsibility were rid of oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

Victor Igbinoba, divisional head officer, NSCDC in Warri South Local Government Area, received the suspects on behalf of the corps.

Mr Igbinoba promised that the suspects would be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted in line with the law.