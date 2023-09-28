Liberia: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Election Case

Liberia's Supreme Court will entertain arguments today, Thursday, 28 September 2023 after the opposition Unity Party (UP) demanded the National Elections Commission (NEC) to publish the final registration roll (FRR).

On Tuesday, the former ruling party petitioned the nation's highest court for a writ of mandamus to order the NEC to publish the FRR and share it with political parties as the law requires.

The main opposition party is concerned that the electoral house has failed to publish the FRR 30 days before the 10 October 2023 presidential and legislative elections are held.

Through a petition for a writ of mandamus, the former ruling party headed by former vice president Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai, wants the Court to order the NEC to publish and distribute the FRR.

UP wants the court to order the NEC to show cause why it has failed to publish the FRR in keeping with the law.

The opposition party noted that consistent with the duty devoted to the NEC by the New Elections Law and the Supreme Court's opinion, the NEC is mandated to publish and submit to political parties and independent candidates copies of the FRR of all registered voters disaggregated by location in every electoral district in the country.

The UP argued that consistent with the 2023 Voter Registration Regulations, FRR means a list of registered voters who are qualified to vote that is produced following exhibition and decision on voter appeals, claims, challenges, and required changes to the provisional registration roll.

The opposition party therefore asked the Supreme Court to issue the alternative writ of mandamus against the NEC ordering it to appeal and show cause why the mandatory writ of mandamus should not be issued against it to publish and issue the FRR.

The UP requested the court to issue a peremptory writ requesting the NEC to produce, publish, and distribute or issue the FRR in keeping with the law.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court in its seven-day special session will also entertain arguments in several cases including the one involving Montserrado County representative candidate Madam Siah Tandapolie and the NEC.

The Supreme Court will look at the case involving Dr. Thomas Nimene Tweah Ali's Original Country Man, versus Madam Sia Jamie Tandapolie.