Liberia: Women March to Show Support for Cummings

An estimated 6,000 women jam-packed the headquarters of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), on Wednesday, September 27, to showcase their strength ahead of the "Victory Rally" slated for October 1, at the Antionette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia.

The women, under the banner of the Women Solidarity Parade, led by prominent Liberian women including Mrs. Teresa Cummings, marched from the 'Fish Market' in Sinkor to the CPP 19th Street headquarters on Payne Avenue.

The women chanted slogans of support and solidarity for the Presidential bid of Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, Standard Bearer of the CPP.

At the CPP Headquarters, youth groups joined the women Solidarity parade with "battle cries" and revolutionary songs and pledged support to the election of the CPP as the best alternative to the inept ruling CDC.

CPP Vice Standard Bearer, Counsellor Charlyne Brumskine, amid thunderous applause and affirmation, rallied women to the dire need for change of the current failed system to a responsible leadership that will be sensitive and adequately cater to needs of women for the provision of better health care, education and opportunities.

Counsellor Brumskine made a passionate plea to women not to give up hope or relent in the political struggle for better life and opportunities for their families.

She assured women that with their support and election of Mr. Cummings as President, and she as Vice President of Liberia, they will not dash their hopes of a better life and improved social services.

The CPP Standard Bearer Mr. Cummings who later mounted the podium watched the great excitement and jubilation among the thousands of women, who wore the CPP t-shirts and danced to campaign songs, saying, "Cummings is the man we want."

In remarks, Cummings expressed gratitude to the organizer of the "Women Solidarity Parade" and noted the huge turnout, which he said is a prelude and indicative of the women's commitment to the CPP "Victory Rally" on Sunday, October 1.

He said Liberia desperately needs change and redemption from the inept administration of President George Weah and emphasized that change will only come about when Liberians turnout en masse to vote for the CPP, which has genuinely committed to lifting Liberians out of extreme poverty.

Cummings said as Liberians are expected to turnout en masse on October 1st to signal the world the dire need for change, so must Liberians turnout, "rain or shine", to cast their votes and give President Weah a "red card" on October 10.

The CPP Standard Bearer reaffirmed his commitment to restoring good governance and ensuring real change that will better the lives of the vast suffering masses.

"With your support and election of me as President and Counsellor Charlyne Brumskine as Vice President, we will not disappoint or betray the strong desires of Liberians for real change which will better the lives of all," the CPP Standard Bearer said.

The Women Solidarity Parade program was attended by thousands of CPP Partisans, supporters, sympathizers and well-wishers including senior party officials and National Chairman, Musa Bility.

The CPP, comprising the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the Liberty Party (LP), is viewed as the largest opposition collaboration.

The CPP has declared Sunday, October 1 as Pre-celebration of victory in the October 10, poll..