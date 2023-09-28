Nigeria: DSS Moves Against Masterminds of Sagamu Killings

Security operatives in Ogun State have vowed to unmask persons and the causes of the recent cult clashes in the Sagamu area of the state.

Sources in the Department of State Services (DSS) said the ongoing investigation into the incident would be conducted without bias.

One of the sources claimed that some suspects have been questioned in connection with the recent mayhem and had given useful information to assist in unmasking the kingpins and their collaborators.

This came as Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun directed security agencies to get to the causes of the killings with a view to resolving the perennial crisis in the area.

According to the source, the agency has invited high-profile persons for interrogation, stressing that both the remote and immediate causes of the mayhem were being thoroughly examined, assuring the public that the agencies were determined to get to the roots of the cult activities in the ancient town and environs.

He said, "We had questions for two individuals and we invited them accordingly. They were invited as part of our investigations into the cult killings. They honoured our invitations. They were thoroughly questioned. They have been released after we finished questioning them.

"They provided very useful information that will greatly assist us with our task of unravelling the reasons and people behind the incessant cult clashes in Sagamu.

"Inviting legislators or local government administrators must not be seen as an exception. We are focused on the task of ending cultists and cult-related executions.

"Our resolve is absolute and we will not be phased by snide talks. We have invited various personalities who are also bona-fide members of the community.

"Remember, we earlier said that based on the directive of the governor who invited us to join in this exercise, there will be no sacred cows.

"We have broadened our investigations. We are working with resolve and determination and we are even widening our nets as we continue," the source said.