Liberia: OHCHR Country Representative Calls for Human Rights to Form Core Part of Liberia's Law Reform Process

Monrovia — In a recent two-day training for the Law Reform Commission (LRC) and its partners in Monrovia, Christian Mukosa, the Representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), emphasized the crucial role of human rights in Liberia's ongoing law reform process.

Mr. Mukosa underscored the necessity of placing human rights at the heart of Liberia's law reform efforts, highlighting the collaborative work between OHCHR, the LRC, and the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) to ensure the incorporation of human rights principles and standards in all law-related initiatives and discussions in various s Liberian Legislature.

"We [OHCHR] have been working closely with various partners, including the Ministry of Justice, other ministries, civil society organizations, and the Law Reform Commission to elevate the importance of human rights in the law reform process," he emphasized.

Mr. Mukosa also stressed the significance of addressing gender issues as integral to human rights advocacy. He pointed out that gender equality and women's rights are vital components of the broader human rights agenda in Liberia, particularly in addressing traditional practices that may contradict both domestic and international laws.

While acknowledging Liberia's progress in advancing women's rights and gender inclusion, he emphasized that more work needs to be done. He commended the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection for establishing a platform to report human rights violations and gender-based violence cases, providing essential data for government action.

Mr. Mukosa highlighted the importance of aligning Liberia's international obligations with its domestic legislation, emphasizing the need to make laws readily accessible to the public in electronic formats to enhance transparency and understanding.

He praised the Law Reform Commission as a critical government institution requiring support from all sectors and expressed OHCHR's commitment to strengthening law reform in Liberia.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights was established in April 2018, subsequent to the signing of a six-year host country agreement with the Government of Liberia. This agreement grants the office the authority to fully engage in the promotion and protection of human rights.

Cllr. Frank Musa Dean, Liberia's Minister of Justice and Attorney General, also emphasized the significance of the two-day event, affirming the government's commitment to protecting the human rights of its citizens. He acknowledged that while there is room for improvement in Liberia's human rights record, the government has made significant strides in this area.

Minister Dean disclosed that efforts are underway to consolidate laws related to violence against women, ensuring that international obligations are upheld. He stressed the importance of this work in light of Liberia's participation in a UN human rights high-level panel, where pledges made will impact the lives of women.

Minister Dean also highlighted the Ministry of Justice's role in advancing human rights during Liberia's electioneering period and emphasized the importance of a strong legal framework as the first step in safeguarding human rights.

Cllr. Dempster Brown, Chairman of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), emphasized the Commission's mandate to protect and promote human rights in Liberia. He pointed out Liberia's commitment to international treaties and protocols, such as the Maputo Protocol, which calls for the protection of the rights of women, girls, and people living with disabilities.

He stressed the need for full implementation of these international agreements now that Liberia has become a signatory.

Cllr. Ramses T. Kumbuyah, Executive Director of the LRC, expressed his gratitude to the participants for attending the workshop, highlighting its aim to enhance the capacity of the Law Reform Commission, particularly in addressing human rights and gender-related issues.

Dr. Anna Brozozowska, the head of Political and Economic Governance Cooperation of the European Union Delegation, thanked the LRC and the OHCHR for the workshop. Dr. Brozozowska Called for a collective effort from all sectors to promote human rights in Liberia. She pledged the EU commitment to work with the government and the UN to continue the promotion of human rights.