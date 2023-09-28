Liberia: Nimely Eyes Uzbekistan Top Scorer Award

Monrovia — Liberian international striker Sylnavus Nimely is said to make name for himself in the Uzbekistan Super league with his unending impressive form.

Nimely, a fire burn striker is just one goal behind the league's top scorer Ceran of FC Pakhtakor Tashkent with eleven goals.

The game changer for Club Termez Surkhon manages to score ten goals and four assists from nineteen games played this season.

Nimely fascinating form has placed his club amongst the top ten, seventh on the current Super league table.

Termez Surkhon established in 1968 now sees the Liberian talented striker as the face and hope for the club in this current league campaign.

Nimely's display continues to give more hope to his team and is pressuring his fellow colleagues for the league's top scorer position.

Even though his club loss at home in their last match on September 22, 2023, he manages to level the score line for his team inside 62 minutes with his usual right footed placement but his effort was wasted ten minutes after the winning goal from striker Islom of Qizilqum.

In preparation for its next match on September 29, 2023 away from home to Bunyodkor , Nimely is poised to double his Goal advantage in order to over power his competitor to savage the top league scorer position in the Uzbekistan Super league.

The focused, determined and in form Nimely remains in his brilliant performance in order to win the admiration of Senior National Team Coach, Ansu Keita.

Coach Keita believes in the promotion of young players as it appears not too far way now for Nimely to collect his first cap and or call up under coach Keita for the senior National Team.