Liberia Chess Federation Wins Gold and Bronze At the 2nd Accra Classic

Paynesville City — Liberia Chess Federation has won gold and bronze in the Blitz and classic categories of the Accra Classic tournament in Ghana.

Candidate Master Daniel Kolliemelen defeated compatriot Thomas Saah in the final Blitz also known as Speed Chess to secure the gold medal.

While defeated Liberian finalist, Saah finished 3rd in the classic following a stunning performance where he won five out of five in his first five games of the tournament.

The tournament, which was hosted by the West Africa Chess Academy (WACA), had a total of 35 participants from five West African Chess Federations.

Speaking during the presentation of the trophies to Youth and Sports Minster D. Zeogar Wilson and onward to the Finance Minister, Samuel Tweah, the director for Chess in school, Kemoh Sambola emphasized that the federation achievements comes as the result of a constant support by the government.

He stated that the federation will continue to make the country proud with the numerous support from the government.

Said Sambola "We went to the Chess World Cup organized by the International Chess Federation and raised the flag of Liberia. We played in the Accra Chess and won that trophy, we hosted other local Chess Programs and all of them had been endorsed and supported by the Ministry of youth and Sports."

Receiving the trophies, Minster Wilson said the Federation has brought proud to the country.

He urged other intellectual federation like scrabble to emulate the Chess Federation thereby bringing proud to Liberia.

"We have challenges in our traditional sport (football) but the intellectual sport is making tremendous impact," he said.

"You all have done a tremendous work by putting Liberia on the map and for that we will continue to support because we can see the writing on the wall."

Also speaking Minister of Finance and Development Planning Samuel D. Tweah jr. reaffirmed the Weah-led government commitment to supporting Chess across Liberia

He emphasized that the Federation has made significant representation for Liberia by winning trophies.

According to him, he will ensure the necessary support is provided to the Federation to encourage more young people in school.

"Chess is a very addictive sport which is better for all of us. The Chess Federation needs to work with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to make our youth refined after their rehabilitation under the At-Risk Youth project, he said.