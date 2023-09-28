Liberia: Ricks Institute Puts Out 45 Graduates

The Ricks Institute, situated 16 miles east of Monrovia on the Bomi Highway in Virginia, Montserrado County, celebrated the graduation of forty-five accomplished students who have successfully completed their academic journey. The graduation ceremony, held on Sunday at the campus, gathered prominent Baptist clergy figures, including Providence Baptist head Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves Jr., President of the Liberia Baptist Missionary & Educational Convention (LBMEC) Principal Rev. Enoch G. Nyakoon, Rev. Cllr. Pearl Brown Bull, Board Chair of the LBMEC, and Rev. William P. Kilby, Vice Principal of Instruction and Academic Affairs. Parents, guardians, and well-wishers also graced the occasion.

During his keynote address, titled "Excelling as an Institution with a Focus on Governance," Mr. Samuel G. Russ, a 1976 graduate of Ricks Institute, emphasized the need for a strong governance framework to rebuild the institution. He stressed that a sound governance framework would instill confidence in stakeholders and garner support for the school's growth. Russ stated, "The primary purpose of the governing structure is to collaborate and ensure the best possible outcomes by maximizing educational opportunities and improving students' academic achievements."

Russ expressed concerns regarding the establishment of William R. Tolbert University on Ricks Institute's premises, citing potential challenges related to the timing and impact on the quality of education, support services, resources, and administration at Ricks Institute. He acknowledged the importance of honoring Dr. Tolbert but questioned the practicality of coexisting older college-age students with younger elementary and high school students in a confined space.

"While we respect the LBMEC's decision, we have two major concerns. First, the reallocation of Ricks Institute's existing resources may jeopardize its educational objectives. What considerations were made regarding the effects of these reallocations on the school? Second, the coexistence of older and younger students raises significant concerns, and we hope the LBMEC has a clear plan to address these risks," Russ remarked.

Russ also noted that the LBMEC's major structural changes would naturally raise concerns among stakeholders. He encouraged graduates to embrace discipline and endurance in their academic and professional pursuits, drawing from his own experiences.

In conclusion, Russ urged all stakeholders, including the Convention, the Board, the Administration, the Faculty, the Alumni Association, and the PTA, to support the initiative to rebuild Ricks Institute's premier science and math program. He emphasized the need for creating space, demonstrating political will, and providing resources to achieve this goal.

The Chairperson of Ricks Institute Board of Trustees, Dr. Ophelia Hoff, addressed Russ's concerns about the establishment of William R. Tolbert University on the same compound. She assured that the school's vast 1,000-acre land would prevent any interference with the nursery to high school component of the institution. Dr. Hoff also announced plans for mandatory drug tests for both faculty and students in the upcoming academic year, with strict consequences for individuals found with traces of drugs in their system.

The valedictorian, Sandra Kovea, a female student, delivered an inspirational speech, encouraging her fellow classmates to dream big and persevere through setbacks. She left them with a powerful message: "Let your setbacks be your comebacks."