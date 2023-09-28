Nigeria: Subsidy Removal - Be Patient With Tinubu, Group Tell Nigerians

A coalition Concerned Youth Leaders for Good Governance and Broom Platform, Nigerian Diaspora for Asiwaju, Asiwaju Fans Club, APC NewsOnline has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu-led administration following the abrupt removal of subsidy.

It said a town hall meeting is underway to give citizens a voice and a role in fuel subsidy removal management.

The group made the appeal at a media briefing yesterday in Abuja where it listed the benefits of the fuel subsidy removal.

The national president of the coalition, Al-Mustapha Asuku Abdullahi, said that the herculean task of making Nigeria great as we all know is not a tea-party affair, hence the need for us as the young force to take our destinies in our own hands.

"Today, I want to let us know that the recent subsidy removal which has caused so much uproar is a decision taken by the present Government of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces out of his Good-Will and Commitment to take the nation to the next level. This is the decision the previous government could not take because of their vested interest in the heinous Subsidy-Business that has impoverished millions of Nigerians while enriching the few.

"There is no gainsaying the fact that at his Inaugural Speech on the 29th of May, 2023, the President then assured Nigerians that it will no longer be Business as usual. And as Man who has seen it all, he knows where the pendulum of development and progress lies, therefore, people should not be hoodwinked into believing that the government is not sensitive to the plight of the people," he said.