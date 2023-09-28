Nigeria: Mohbad - I'm Willing to Return to Nigeria If - Naira Marley

"There is a reason why the public is trying to blame me for their reasoning (Mohbad's death), but everybody can see it is a lie".

Marlian Records boss Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has revealed the condition under which he would fulfil his promise to return to Nigeria to aid the investigation of Mohbad's death.

The Marlian boss earlier revealed his decision to come home from the United Kingdom, where he said he travelled to since 31 August.

Before this interview, on Tuesday, Naira issued his second official statement to exonerate himself from involvement in his former signee's death.

In an interview with former president Goodluck Jonathan's media aide, Reno Omokri, on Wednesday night, he promised to return to Nigeria under "safe conditions".

He said, "100% I will return if the police can guarantee my safety. There are a lot of people who the media have poisoned. So, if they can guarantee my safety. I'll be there".

Naira, who spoke from an unknown location, disclosed threats he constantly receives over his alleged involvement in the late singer's death.

He once again debunked the allegations as lies aimed at pinning Mohbad's death on him for reasons he knows nothing about.

"It's a lie. There is a reason why the public is trying to blame me for their reasoning (Mohbad's death), but everybody can see it is a lie. Something happened to him the day he was out. People are trying to cover up some things," he explained.

Before Mohbad's death, Naira had over 7 million Instagram followers. However, a check on his page by PREMIUM TIMES confirms a decrease, leaving him at 6.8 million followers.

Interestingly, Mohbad, who had 1.2 million followers before his death, has witnessed a surge. He currently has over 2m followers.

During the interview, Mr Omokri referred to Naira's decreasing Instagram following. The Marlian boss said it was the least of his problems.

"Losing followers is not anything to me right now. Mohbad is late. I would rather lose followers than have him here. I believe the Nigerian police are doing their job, and very soon, the truth is going to come out," he said.

Naira alleged that everyone acting like they are trying to help know more than they claim.

He noted that if they directly stopped the conspiracy towards him, people would see many things.

"I just hope the police will be able to find out a lot of things, man," he added.

Conclusively, Mr Omokri urged the police to publicly assure the singer a level of safety so he could return to Nigeria to clear his name.

Alleged phone conversation

Before the interview surfaced, Mr Omokri shared a phone conversation Naira allegedly had with Mohbad before his death.

Mohbad died on 12th September at the age of 27.

The phone conversation, captured in a video, saw Naira Marley allegedly scolding Mohbad about his suicidal thoughts.

The marlian boss said, "You said you don't feel that way anymore, but one hour ago, you said you felt like committing suicide. You have surrounded yourself with many things stressing you out. I have explained to you.

"The last time you said if anything happens to you, Naira Marley and his team are responsible. Now, you want to commit suicide."

In response, Mohbad allegedly said he considered suicide when he felt downcast. Naira Marley inquired if he doesn't feel suicidal anymore, and Mohbad reportedly said no.

"But that's like one hour ago that you felt that way. Suppose you commit suicide now that you have done the video. What do you think people say?" the marlian boss asked.

Naira Marley noted that he was not upset at Mohbad and encouraged him to be accessible as he only looked after him as his signee.

"You shouldn't be stressed. Be free to do what you want to do and say what you want to say. I know you say you feel like nobody likes you, abi?

"If you feel like nobody likes you, it's not a reason to kill yourself," Naira said.

Controversy

Since Mohbad's sudden death, several

controversies and several conspiracy theories have continued to emerge.

Several allegations follow social media outrage after video evidence surfaced online days after the singer's death.

The footage captured Sam Larry, a Naira Marley's associate, storming Zlatan's music video shoot and attempting to harass Mohbad.

Following several other pieces of evidence, Naira Marley and Sam Larry are allegedly the prime suspects. They are accused of bullying the late singer to death.

Reactions

Issues around Mohbad's death continue to generate controversies and social media outrage, and this is not an exception.

Nigerians have reacted to Naira Marley's interview with Ren Omokri. Many believe the discussion is staged and is created to gaslight Naira's involvement in the case.

I Am Willing To Return To Nigeriá To Answer Questions If The @PoliceNG Guarantee My Safety-Part Three of The Naira Marley Interview pic.twitter.com/WuiwGlvU83-- Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 27, 2023

I Tried To Get Professional Psychiatric Help For MohBad And Paid For Scans-Part 2 of The Naira Marley Interview pic.twitter.com/dOJ7xqFKJX-- Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 27, 2023

Make he come. We dey wait am. pic.twitter.com/KJZTUv5I1R-- CatchMeTV🇳🇬🇺🇸 | #1 ChokeMaster in NA  (@CatchMeTVlive) September 27, 2023

Who sent you to interview him?-- Idris (@Crhedrys) September 27, 2023

The smart move would be for him to take his time. Returning to Nigeria now when the tensions and emotions around Mohbad's death is still very high might result in him getting scapegoated instead of getting justice.-- Isaac Shola (@IamIsaacShola) September 27, 2023

These mindless crowds were anticipating a confession from Naira Marley, accusing him of the murder of Mohbad. Since no such confession was made, they resorted to hurling insults at Reno, who had made diligent efforts to arrange the interview. May your days be filled with...-- Richard Adebayo (@richbayo) September 28, 2023

