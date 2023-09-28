Burkina Faso: Coup Attempt in Burkina Faso

The junta in Burkina Faso, which toppled a military regime to gain power, has announced that there was a coup attempt.

In a statement, the junta said an attempt by some army officers to seize power and plunge the country into chaos was thwarted.

"The dark intention of attacking the institutions of the Republic and plunging our country in chaos... investigations will help unmask the instigators of this plot."

"Officers and other alleged actors involved in this attempt at destabilisation have been arrested and others are actively sought," read the statement from Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo, spokesman for the regime.

The military government said it would seek to shed all possible light on this plot, adding that it regretted "that officers whose oath is to defend their homeland have strayed into an undertaking of this nature".

It said while four people had been detained, two were on the run.

The statement added that the regime launched investigation based on "credible allegations about a plot against state security implicating officers."

The junta came to power after two military coups last year, triggered in part by a worsening insurgency by armed groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that has destabilised Burkina Faso and its neighbours.

Captain Ibrahim Traoré, the junta leader, seized power on September 30, 2022, the country's second coup in eight months.

From 2020 till date, there have been seven coups across Africa.