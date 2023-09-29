Nigeria: NiMet Lists Nigerian States to Experience Heavy Rainfall in Next Three Days

The heavy rainfall can cause flash flooding, riverine flooding, soil erosion, thunder and lightning, and strong winds.

From the early hours of Friday, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says, "extreme heavy rainfall" is expected over parts of Taraba and Adamawa states.

NiMet forecasts "heavy and moderate rainfall" in parts of Borno, Gombe, Yobe, Plateau, Kaduna, Jigawa, Kano, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Imo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Anambra, Delta and Enugu.

During the forecast period, 24 hours of accumulated rainfall is very likely, NiMet noted, adding that the extreme heavy rainfall can cause flash flooding, riverine flooding, soil erosion, thunder and lightning, and strong winds.

The forecast shows that this extreme rainfall can result in large-scale displacement of people due to floods, outbreaks of waterborne diseases, damages to infrastructure (roads, bridges, ...), loss of lives, injuries, reduction of visibility, interruption of vehicular traffic.

To avoid these hazards, NiMet calls for civil protection service and Disaster Risk Management (DRM) authorities to activate contingency plans for disaster preparedness and emergency response (awareness, assistance to victims, search & rescue operations), and be in close touch with National Hydrological Meteorological Services (NHMS) for further accuracy at the national level.

In the multi-hazard high impact forecast issued on Thursday, NiMet said low to moderate rainfall is expected over places in Bauchi, FCT, Edo, Kogi, Benue, and Kano state.

Other parts of the country will experience little or no risk of hydrometeorological hazard, NiMet said.

It also forecasts "some chances of high temperature (38 - 41oC) over parts of Borno and Yobe State" on Friday.

Elsewhere in the country, there is little or no chance of temperature-related hazards due to the low to moderate temperatures that are anticipated, the agency said.

On Saturday, NiMet envisaged heavy and moderate rainfall over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Jigawa, Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Niger, Kaduna, Kwara, Kogi, Nasarawa, Edo, Delta, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti and the FCT.

There are also prospects of low to moderate rainfall in parts of Yobe, Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi, Ogun, Kano, Imo, Bayelsa, and Delta state.

"There are slim chances of moderately high temperatures especially over parts of Lagos, Ogun and Delta State," the advisory read. "Elsewhere in the country, there is little or no chance of temperature-related hazards due to the low to moderate temperatures that are anticipated."

On Sunday, according to NiMet, there could be moderate rainfall over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, Adamawa, Edo, Delta, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Kwara and Niger State

Meanwhile, low to moderate rainfall is expected over places in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kogi, Kebbi, Kano, and Taraba state.

There is little or no risk of hydrometeorological hazard in other parts of the country, NiMet said.

In the same vein, there is little or no chance of temperature-related hazards due to the low to moderate temperatures that are anticipated on Sunday.

Between Friday and Sunday, NiMet said, there are chances of very strong winds to affect the extreme northern parts of the country (Niger, Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Kaduna, Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno States).

Strong winds are anticipated over places in Taraba, Gombe, Plateau, FCT, Kwara, Nasarawa, Plateau and Benue state.

High risk of hazards due to strong winds is very likely in these locations over the next three days.

The strong winds can cause large scale damages to weak structures, felling of trees, disruption of vehicular movement due to blockage of roads, and displacement of people due to damages to buildings, NiMet said.

NiMet advised that contingency plans should be updated. It also wants improved disaster management during strong winds. Authorities are advised to be ready to take adequate actions and to be continuously in touch with National Hydrological Meteorological Services to be informed of the detailed expected meteorological conditions.