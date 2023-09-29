Nigeria: Insecurity - Kaduna Ward Heads Vow to Identify, Expose Criminals

Traditional Ward heads in Kaduna State have vowed that they will identify and fish out criminal elements in their domains just as they declared their total support for the State government in tackling security challenges in some troubled communities.

Speaking on behalf of the Ward heads in during an interview, the Ward head of Kofar Gayan Low-Cost in Zaria local government area of the State, Alhaji Aliyu Habibu Dubanni, said they were fully involved to assist government to address security and other communal issues across the state.

"We are more than ready to work hand in hand with the government to identify, fish out and expose all criminal elements in our domains," he stated.

Dubanni said ward heads should be recognised in order to be able to monitor their domains properly, adding that they are the closest authority to the grassroots in every community, hence the need to accord them official recognition by the government.

He advised that government should enact a law that will mandate all government appointees and political office-holders to obtain a letter of good conduct from the head of their communities before being giving any political appointment or voted into office.

Dubanni explained that such law will produce credible leaders to serve the citizens as Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, had already pledged to involve traditional leaders at all levels in governance.