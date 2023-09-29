Nigeria: Tribunal Declares Kaduna Governorship Election Inconclusive

28 September 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By John Shiklam

Kaduna — The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna has declared the Governorship Election Held on March 18 Inconclusive.

The tribunal made the declaration on Thursday while delivering judgment via Zoom in a petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Isah Ashiru, challenging the election of Governor Uba Sani, candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the March 18 election.

The tribunal ordered that fresh election be conducted in seven wards in four local government areas of the state.

