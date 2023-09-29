Nigeria: Floods - Nigerian Govt Lists Most Affected States

28 September 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The council directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide intervention to the affected states.

The Nigerian government has categorised states into three based on the extent of flooding in the states this year.

The Minister of the Federal Captial Territory, Nyesom Wike, disclosed this Thursday while briefing State House journalists at the end of the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

Mr Wike said a special committee set up by NEC did the grouping after it went round the country to assess the impact of floods.

"The states in group 'A' are those with over 15 points. The most affected States are Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Rivers, Enugu, Kano, Oyo, Yobe, Zamfara

"Those in group 'B', those with 10-15 points, are Cross River, Delta, Jigawa, Kwara, and Ondo while those in category 'C' with less than 10 points are Katsina, Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, FCT."

He said the council directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide intervention to the affected states.

"NEC resolved to develop a roadmap for intervention and directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate intervention on relief materials to the affected states," he said.

The minister said the NEC would develop a road map in collaboration with the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum to address the incessant flooding.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported floods in many states leading to some deaths and loss of properties. On Thursday, the meteorological agency, NiMet, urged Nigerians to expect more floods in some states due to the volume of rainfall expected.

While more floods are still expected this year, the situation has been relatively better than last year when over 600 people died and over 1.4 million were displaced due to floods.

After Mr Wike's address, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, gave details of balances in the nation's excess crude and other accounts as follows:

Excess Crude Account, $473,754.57; Stabilization Account, N34,936,868,803.58 (34.9 billion); Development of Natural Resources, N128,330,636,441.14 (128.3 billion).

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.