Nigerian Govt Acquires New 'Attack Helicopters'

The aircraft manufacturing company also gave the Nigerian government the timeframe to deliver the attack helicopters.

MD Helicopters (MDH), a top aircraft manufacturing company, has announced a new contract deal to deliver new "attack helicopters" to Nigeria.

The aircraft is known as 12 MD 530F Cayuse Warrior Plus.

The aircraft company announced the deal in a statement issued and shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

"MD Helicopters (MDH) closed a contract with the Nigerian federal government for 12 MD 530F Cayuse Warrior Plus Scout/Attack helicopters during a signing ceremony in Nigeria," the statement by the agency said.

According to the statement, the aircraft will be operated by the Nigerian Army Aviation to effectively tackle the security challenges in the country.

It said the acquisition of the new attack helicopters is part of ongoing efforts by the federal government to enhance the capacity of the Nigerian Army Aviation towards achieving constitutional responsibilities in a joint environment.

The latest development came about three months after MDH in June announced that the production of the first three of 12 Cayuse Warrior Plus Scout/Attack helicopters selected by the Nigerian government earlier this year is underway at their facility in Arizona.

At the time, the company said the helicopters were chosen to support counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in Nigeria and are scheduled to be delivered over the next two years.

On Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the maiden Nigerian Army Aviation Seminar in Abuja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, hinted that the new aircraft would operationalise the Nigerian Army aviation unit, which was set up to improve ground troops' agility, responsiveness, and efficacy during operations.

While stating that President Bola Tinubu has approved payment for the procurement of 12 attack helicopters for the Nigerian Army, Mr Lagbaja said the new aircraft would also contribute to the overall operational success of joint and coalition troops.

On his part, MD Helicopters President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Pedersen, said: "MD Helicopters is grateful for the trust of the Nigerian government, and we're excited to showcase this purpose-built, best value solution to Nigeria and the world."

Delivery

The company said they would commence delivering the aircraft to Nigeria in the fourth quarter of this year.

"The Cayuse Warrior is a proven tactical scout and light attack aircraft built from the MD 530F design and valued for its unmatched power, safety, speed, agility, and unparalleled confined area capabilities," the statement said.

It said the 'Plus' version features mission enhancements that include the weapons system, avionics improvements, armour, and increased power performance and that the Nigerian selection includes a complete ILS package, spares, pilot and maintainer training, and a simulator.

Specifications

According to the aircraft manufacturers, the Cayuse Warrior is one of the few single-engine light/attack scout aircraft recently exercised successfully in combat.

With more than 60 years of proven combat effectiveness and reliability, MDH said the aircraft has a highly demonstrated operational readiness rate and is valued for its unparalleled power, safety, speed, agility, and confined area capabilities.

"This smaller, lighter, uncomplicated workhorse features the lowest Direct Operating Costs in its class. The 'Plus' version features mission enhancements that include the precision weapons system, avionics improvements, and armour for protection of its operators," the company said in June.