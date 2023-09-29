Nigeria: Lack of Accountability Preventing SMEs From Paying Taxes - Minister

29 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, has stated that lack of accountability in the use of taxes in Nigeria is one of the major issues preventing Micro, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) from paying taxes to the government.

Speaking at the 18th Abuja International Trade Fair organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) yesterday, Anite said ensuring government use taxes received to improve the local business environment was also another factor.

The minister added that paying taxes by many small businesses and MSMEs is a scary one as they contend with tight profit margins.

She, however, said financing and taxation could play a crucial role in driving a new economy in Nigeria, especially for MSMEs.

"MSMEs are an essential part of our economy and contribute significantly to economic growth and development. A key focus for me is consumer credit reforms. Imagine what access to affordable credit could do for your businesses," she said.

Consumer credit would provide businesses like yours with the necessary financial resources to invest in new equipment, hire additional staff, or develop new products and services."

On his part, the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, said one of the key drivers of sustainable financing and taxation in the FCT was the diverse and growing economy of the territory.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.