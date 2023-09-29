Nigeria: Taiwan Seeks Collaboration to Help Nigeria Grow Non-Oil Sector

29 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abiodun Alade

The Representative and Head of Mission of the Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria, Mr Andy Liu, has expressed his country's willingness to support Nigeria to grow its non-oil sector to catalyse economic development.

The diplomat in an interview in Lagos said he admired how Nigerians had embraced digital communication, evident in their increased usage of mobile phones, internet connectivity, and online platforms like Jumia and Konga.

He said the rise of e-commerce and digital services showcases the power and potential of utilising smartphones and other mobile devices for business and communication purposes.

Liu encouraged Nigeria to continue strengthening its digital infrastructure and seize the opportunities presented by the digital economy.

"It is important to strengthen the infrastructure of the digital economy and this is where we can offer our experience in the digital economy," he said.

He said that leveraging Taiwan's expertise in this area could benefit not only Nigeria, but also other African countries.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.