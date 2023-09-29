Ghana: Alan Pledges to Invest in Sports Facilities

Alan Kyerematen has pledged to oversee investment in the construction of 'world-class' sports facilities in Ghana if elected as President in the 2024 general elections.

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential hopeful announced his resignation from the party on Monday, declaring his intention to contest the 2024 polls as an independent candidate.

Speaking on his 15-point Great Transformational Plan (GTP), MrKyerematen outlined his proposal of "investing in world-class new generation sports facilities in selected competitive sporting disciplines."

He stated that his administration would "encourage the participation of the private sector in the development of sports in

frastructure around the country."

This, he said, would include the establishment of sports academies.

The state of the country's sporting infrastructure has become a major talking point in recent months, with many criticising the lack of quality standard facilities and the poor maintenance of the ones that already exist. -Citisports