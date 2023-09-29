Ghana/Namibia: Black Queens Book Namibia Date ...After 12-0 Mauling of Rwanda in Two Legs

27 September 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Ghana's female senior national team, the Black Queens, yesterday completed a 12-0 aggregate victory over the 'She-Amavubis' of Rwanda in the second leg of their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Queens battered the same side 7-0 in the first leg at the Kigali Pele Stadium last Wednesday in Rwanda.

Playing without their Head Coach, Grace Nyinawumuntu, who was suspended by the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) over comments made about the Ghanaian team, stand-in coach, Theogenie Mukamusonera, made sure the team held their own as they resorted to a defensive display.

But after 22 minutes of waiting, the crowd had its first roar as winger, Alice Kusi, drilled home a sumptuous strike which cannoned off the post into the net.

Four minutes later Kusi's name was back on the scoreboard as she rose above the backline to nod home a Princella Adubea cross from the right.

Eleven minutes later, Kusi completed her hat-trick, finishing off a great team effort she started together with Grace Asantewaa and Evelyn Badu.

Badu had her third goal of the tie when she delivered a drive which beat Uwamahoro for Ghana's fourth goal.

Back from the break, both sides made changes to help change the course of the game but little changed in the half.

Stella Nyamekye sealed the victory two minutes into time added on with a solo effort which saw her planting the ball beyond substitute goalkeeper, Angeline Ndakimana.

The Black Queens will now face Namibia in the next round after they defeated The Gambia 5-2 over two legs.

Ghana will host the first leg in November with the reverse fixture coming off in December

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.