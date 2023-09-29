Ghana/Namibia: Black Queens Book Namibia Date ...After 12-0 Mauling of Rwanda in Two Legs

Ghana's female senior national team, the Black Queens, yesterday completed a 12-0 aggregate victory over the 'She-Amavubis' of Rwanda in the second leg of their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Queens battered the same side 7-0 in the first leg at the Kigali Pele Stadium last Wednesday in Rwanda.

Playing without their Head Coach, Grace Nyinawumuntu, who was suspended by the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) over comments made about the Ghanaian team, stand-in coach, Theogenie Mukamusonera, made sure the team held their own as they resorted to a defensive display.

But after 22 minutes of waiting, the crowd had its first roar as winger, Alice Kusi, drilled home a sumptuous strike which cannoned off the post into the net.

Four minutes later Kusi's name was back on the scoreboard as she rose above the backline to nod home a Princella Adubea cross from the right.

Eleven minutes later, Kusi completed her hat-trick, finishing off a great team effort she started together with Grace Asantewaa and Evelyn Badu.

Badu had her third goal of the tie when she delivered a drive which beat Uwamahoro for Ghana's fourth goal.

Back from the break, both sides made changes to help change the course of the game but little changed in the half.

Stella Nyamekye sealed the victory two minutes into time added on with a solo effort which saw her planting the ball beyond substitute goalkeeper, Angeline Ndakimana.

The Black Queens will now face Namibia in the next round after they defeated The Gambia 5-2 over two legs.

Ghana will host the first leg in November with the reverse fixture coming off in December