Ghana: Man Found Dead in Abandoned Toilet Facility At Awutu Bawjiase

27 September 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A man believed to be in his late 20s has been found dead in an abandoned toilet facility at Awutu Bawjiase Methodist School in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The abandoned toilet facility is one of the facilities being built by the Coastal Development Authority in the Bawjiase enclave.

An eyewitness, Kwame Abanga, said a friend reported to him that someone was hanging from the abandoned public toilet and quickly rushed into the facility to find the man hanging.

"At around 7 to 8 pm, a friend spoke to me about the incident. He told me that he had seen someone in the abandoned toilet facility and suspected foul play. Another friend called to tell me that he was attending to nature's call when he saw the man hanging in the abandoned toilet facility.

"I also know that the deceased had been without a job... We are all waiting to hear from the Police after their investigations," Mr Abanga said.

The reason for the man's death is unknown, but police have begun investigations into the matter. - citinewsroom.com

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.