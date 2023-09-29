Ghana: Volta Regional Peace Council Confers Champion of Peace Honour On Clemence Gyato

Mr Clemence Gyato, the National Peace Ambassador of Ghana, has been honoured by the Volta and Oti Regional Peace Council for his contribution to promoting and sustaining peace in the Volta and Oti Regions.

The "Champion of Peace" honour was conferred on him at the 2023 Volta and Oti International Day of Peace Summit held at Kikis Court in Hohoe last Thursday, which was themed; 'Actions for Peace: Celebrating Champions of Peace.'

The summit was part of celebrations to mark the International Day of Peace, which falls on September 21 every year and has been earmarked by the United Nations to promote global peace.

The summit also celebrated chiefs, government officials, peace ambassadors and journalists who were honoured as Champions of Peace for aiding the Volta and Oti Regional Peace Council's intervention in promoting peace in the regions, especially the Alavanyo-Nkonya conflict resolution process.

Mr Gyato, who was one of the recipients of the Champion of Peace honour, was lauded by the Volta Regional Peace Council for his efforts in promoting national cohesion and conflict resolution.

A citation in recognition of Mr Gyato's peace service in the Volta and Oti Regions said "thank you for your remarkable efforts in promoting peace in the Volta and Oti Regions. Your generous financial support and personal involvement in the Regional Peace Council's intervention in the Alavanyo-Nkonya improved inter-communal relationships. Sincere thanks from the Volta Regional Peace Council."

Mr Gyato expressed gratitude for the honour conferred on him and was elated about the improving relationships between the people of Alavanyo-Nkonya, and he would continue to work relentlessly to sustain peace among the two communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I would want to commend the people and chiefs of Alavanyo and Nkonya considering the peace we are witnessing now and want to tell the youth of the two communities that there can't be a winner when there is confusion. Let's all unite, be one people, and enjoy the goodies of unity," Mr Gyato said during his acceptance speech.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, who was also honoured at the summit, said that these programmes had been carefully orchestrated by the National Peace Council to recognise individuals who have contributed to sustainable peace in the Volta and Oti Regions.

"As we reflect upon the journey of seeking a peaceful society, I am reminded of the significant strides we have taken in improving inter-communal relationships, particularly during our intervention in the Alavanyo-Nkonya conflict.

"Undoubtedly, it was a challenging time marked by violence and division along the way; however, through our joint efforts, support, and facilitation, we have witnessed positive changes," he said.