Ghana: Ashaiman to Undergo Major Facelift After Friday's Floods - MCE

The Ashaiman Municipality is to undergo a major facelift following Friday's heavy rains that recorded one person dead and properties worth thousands of Ghana Cedis destroyed.

The over three-hour downpour led to severe flash waters, one of the most devastating floods to hit the municipality in recent memory.

Over dozen houses were submerged while, others were flooded and major drains overflew.

Announcing the plan of action on Monday, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ashaiman, Mr Albert Boakye Okyere said the facelift would zero in on desilting drains, constructing new ones, expanding existing storm drains and removing structures in water ways.

He added that these would form part of a 10-kilometer drain project to be funded through the District Assembly Common Fund, saying that, "the facelift will start soonest."

The MCE could, however, not give the estimated cost, explaining that the engineers were putting finality to the plan.

According to him, some mechanics and scrap dealers who had their shops located along the Tema end of the motorway at Middle East, Ashaiman, near the China Mall, would be averted to give way to the expansion of a major storm drain there.

Mr Okyere explained that most of the workshops were located along the waterway thereby preventing the free flow of water and further hindering the construction of a huge storm drain that would serve as a collection point for some flash waters descending from critical areas in the municipality into the Gbemu River.

He said this situation led to the recent flooding in the area including that of the China Mall building.

He extended his sympathy to the family of the deceased and those who lost their property stressing that, "it should be a lesson for all residents."

He further cautioned that the rains were not over yet, therefore residents should stay indoors anytime there was a down pour.

"Do not send your wards to run errands or to dump refuge in open drains or do not be in a hurry to get home because you can be wept by flash waters," he stated.

The Ashaiman Municipal Roads Engineer, Mr Joseph Commodore, in a brief said critical areas identified as flood prone that needed attention were drains near the main station, Community 22, Lebanon road, China Mall, Star Light, School Area, among others.

The Ashaiman Municipal Director of National Disaster Management Organisation, Mr Daniel Acquah, said his outfit had submitted the list of relief items needed by victims to its regional office.