Ghana: Eschew Politics of Insult - Queen Mothers

Queen Mothers' Foundation, has admonished political parties to eschew politics of insults to avoid political tension in the country.

According to the queen mothers, decency or decent language in politics should evoke respect, kindness, courage, integrity, reason and tolerance, saying "It is an unquestionable duty and belief for all of us to promote and protect the dignity of all people irrespective of social status, political persuasion, gender and religion."

The President of the Queen Mothers' Foundation, Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu disclosed this at a press conference in Accra yesterday.

The conference was to create awareness about indecent language in the upcoming 2024 general elections to avoid political tension in the country.

Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu said said as concerned mothers and custodians of cultural and traditional values, they were concerned about the rising spate of the use of intemperate language on media platforms such as social media, radio and television.

"From now to the next elections in 2024, we know the political temperature will be high and may give rise to some of these unaccepted language and behaviour.

It is in that regard, we, the Queen Mothers' Foundation of Ghana would like to assure all Ghanaian citizens, development partners and the global community that we will be the regular and consistent moderating voice. We will encourage, praise and commend decent and good conduct in the same way we will condemn, discourage and recommend for sanction erring persons, groups, political parties, etc," she added.

Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu threatened to rebuke individuals, groups, political parties, Civil Society Organisations and pressure groups who exhibit indecent conduct and use reprehensible language on any platform.

"Media networks and organisations which also allow their platforms to be use or churn out such incendiary comments and conduct will also not be spared," she added.