Nigeria: Govt Invites NLC, TUC to Emergency Meeting Over Looming Nationwide Strike

29 September 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ahiumayoung

The Federal Government, in a desperate move to avert the planned nationwide strike from October 3, has summoned an emergency meeting with the leaders of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and their Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, counterpart.

Vanguard gathered the meeting is scheduled to hold later this evening at Aso Villa, Conference Room of the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

It was gathered that the government had earlier fixed the meeting for 12 noon today, but had to be shifted to evening to enable Organised Labour to reach out to their leaders outside Abuja.

According to sources, the NLC and its TUC counterpart received the government's invitation this morning through the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

