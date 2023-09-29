Nigeria: Anti-Terrorism Group Accuses Kwankwasiyya Movement of Threatening Judicial Officers

The National Coalition Against Terrorism has accused members of the Kwankwasiyya movement of allegedly threatening the lives of judges that entertained the petition arising from the Kano State governorship election.

National coordinator of the group, Comrade Terrence Kuanum, warned members of the group against resorting to self help instead of adhering to the rule of law.

The group expressed worry that the country may be faced with another insurgency threat if the antics of the Kwankwasiyya movement is not checked.

It specifically warned that the reoccurrence of another insurgency will spell doom for all the efforts made by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in wooing investors into the country as well as pose a threat to democratic rule.

Applauding the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) for boosting the morale of the justices handling election cases across the country, Kuanum stated that the measure was in the best interest of democratic rule in the country.

The group called on the Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement for proper interrogation over threat to life and peaceful co-existence in Kano State.

It noted: "However, since the tribunal judgment, the Kwankwasiyya Movement is threatening the Hon Justices and judicial officers for been courageous enough to deliver just judgment. They have threatened to kill and make Kano worse than Zamfara State.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We all know what Zamfara State is at the moment, for this people to be making open statement and raining insult on the Hon Justices on daily basis and are still being protect by the Kano State Government shows very clear that we need urgent security measures to secure first the judicial official and their residences especially the Appeal Court Justices who reside in Kano State.

"We warn the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the government of Governor Kabir Abba Yusuf to desist from intimidating the judiciary as law is not based on sentiment but facts before it. You may not be the first Governor to loose election to his opponent neither would you be the last.

"Our democracy is matured enough that is why section 65 sub section (2) of the electoral Act provides room to seek redress at the tribunal or any court of competent jurisdiction.

"This is a government that has demolished property of Kano indigenes, investors and businessmen worth over N206B within three weeks of his administration. The violent nature of the Governor towards the people of Kano State may be replicated to the judicial officer if not called to order."