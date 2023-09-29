Nigeria: Ekiti to Conduct LG Elections Dec 2

29 September 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye

The Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) has said it will conduct the 2023 LGA and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) elections on December 2, in the 16 LGAs and 22 LCDAs across the state.

EKSIEC's Chairman, Justice Cornelius Akintayo (Rtd), who disclosed this, said the elections were pursuant to Section 5, Subsection 1 of the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission Law (Third Amendment), No 13 of 2021.

Justice Akintayo noted that the commission was determined to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, calling on all registered political parties in the state to participate in the grassroots elections.

The chairman promised that the commission would mobilise, sensitise and increase political education and awareness to reduce voter apathy during the elections.

He further said, "EKSIEC will provide a level playing ground for every political party. The commission will be transparent in all its dealings before, during, and after the elections."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.