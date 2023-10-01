Nigeria: Tinubu Announces Wage Increase for Junior Federal Workers

1 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

"For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional Twenty-Five Thousand naira per month," Mr Tinubu said.

President Bola Tinubu has announced a marginal increase in the take-home pay of junior federal civil servants to cushion the impact of the removal of petrol subsidy,

In his Independence Day speech on Sunday, the president announced a N25,000 allowance that would be paid to the civil servants for the next six months.

"For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional Twenty-Five Thousand naira per month," Mr Tinubu said.

It is not clear if the president's offer will persuade labour unions who have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike from Tuesday due to the hardship caused by the removal of the subsidy on petrol.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.