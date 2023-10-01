Nigeria: Tinubu Announces Wage Increase for Junior Federal Workers

"For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional Twenty-Five Thousand naira per month," Mr Tinubu said.

President Bola Tinubu has announced a marginal increase in the take-home pay of junior federal civil servants to cushion the impact of the removal of petrol subsidy,

In his Independence Day speech on Sunday, the president announced a N25,000 allowance that would be paid to the civil servants for the next six months.

"For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional Twenty-Five Thousand naira per month," Mr Tinubu said.

It is not clear if the president's offer will persuade labour unions who have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike from Tuesday due to the hardship caused by the removal of the subsidy on petrol.