Nigeria @63 - Fedpolel Rector Urges Cohesion Against Challenges

The rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, Dr Ademola Iyanda Ebeloku, has urged Nigerians to remain optimistic against current difficulties and work for the country's collective dreams.

The rector's message of felicitation on Nigeria's 63rd independence anniversary was contained in a press release sent to LEADERSHIP said; "As our dear beloved country celebrates her 63rd anniversary of nationhood, I'd like to join numerous compatriots to wish each and every one of us as citizens of this great land a happy independence day!

"While there is a myriad of challenges facing us as a nation, often appearing as if it would capsize the ship of state, with our tenacity and our ever-present "can do spirit" we can and will overcome and surmount these obstacles and difficulties and birth the Nigeria of our collective dreams.

"In our immediate jurisdiction as members of this community, we must constantly guard the rails of this municipal, against unhealthy and unwholesome incursions of behaviours and character traits that tend to portray us all, as a people who are unworthy of the high expectations placed on our shoulders as members of this distinguished academic metropolis.

"On this Independence Day celebrations of our beloved country, let each and every one of us subscribe to the high ideals necessary for the upliftment of fellow staff and students until each and everyone in this great citadel becomes a valued stakeholder in the Nigerian project.

" I implore each and every one of us to set our minds to all that we can do to uplift the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, that posterity will be proud to gladly celebrate as being worthy of the accolades accorded it."