Nigeria: Speaker of 10th Assembly Committed to Nigeria's Unity, Growth - Rep Idahosa

A member of the National Assembly, Hon. Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo), has described the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, as a pan-Nigerian that has always worked for the growth and development of the country.

Idahosa, the representative of Ovia federal constituency in the National Assembly, stated this in a statement congratulating the speaker on the occasion of his 60th birthday which comes up today.

He said the speaker within a short time in office had been able to galvanise the lawmakers, irrespective of party affiliations, to ensure good governance in the country.

Idahosa pointed out that it was not a coincidence that Abass shared the same birth date with the country.

He added that since his relationship with the speaker, he had never failed to notice that burning passion for a greater country in him whenever issues about Nigeria come into discussion.

Idahosa noted that on assumption of office as speaker of the 10th Assembly, Abass had put modalities in place to ensure close working relationship between the executive and the legislature without necessarily compromising the independence of the legislature.

Idahosa, who is the chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services, stressed that all these were geared towards the growth and development of the country.

"Mr Speaker is a rare Nigerian whose every words and actions in and out of the legislative chamber is to ensure the unity and development of the country.

"His patriotism has led to the conversion of some of us that may have lost hope in the country," he said.