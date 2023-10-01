Nigeria: Kaduna APC Urges PDP, Ashiru to Join Hands With Governor Sani

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru, to join hands with Governor Uba Sani to move the state forward following the governorship election tribunal ruling on Thursday.

The state secretary of the APC, Yahaya Baba Pate, in a statement while reacting to the ruling urged the opposition to stop misleading the public.

"The attention of the APC in Kaduna State has been drawn to a statement with the heading: "Tribunal Nullifies Uba Sani's Election." issued by Hon. Isa Mohammed Ashiru, the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

"For the sake of the unsuspecting populace and the many contradictions that laced his statement, we deem it necessary to set the record straight"

The statement added: "In a statement issued on Thursday after the judgment of the tribunal affirming the election of Governor Uba Sani, Hon. Ashiru informed his followers that the tribunal nullified his excellency's election. Ashiru stated that on the preliminary objection, the tribunal, based on the majority of 2:1 judges upheld the preliminary objection of the respondent to the effect that the application for pre-hearing was done prematurely i.e. before the service of the last set of petitioners' reply to the 2nd respondent's reply to the petition was served."

"This is an open admittance of the fact the tribunal agreed with the lawyers of the respondents and threw out his case, thereby exposing the duplicity in his claim that his petition succeeded. In an open concession to the legal mishap that befell him, he stated that he would pursue an appeal process. We wonder how a victor in a legal battle will suddenly run to announce his willingness to pursue an appeal," the APC said.