Nigeria@ 63 - Umahi Felicitates With Nigerians, Urges Patience With Tinubu

Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has felicitated with Nigerians and President Bola Tinubu on the celebration of 63 years of the nation's independence.

The minister in a goodwill message said the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu had come with a divine purpose for the actualisation of the dreams of founding fathers and aspirations of Nigerians.

He added that this year's independence anniversary is the first under the administration of a "leader par excellence and living legend" who made inestimable sacrifices for the survival of the country.

"We remember with nostalgia the great zeal with which our forebearers received the Charter of Freedom from our colonial masters on that glorious day and the turbulence that greeted our journey to nationhood till this administration came on board.

"Although the challenges are well accumulated and humongous, we vouch that with Mr President who is a man of honour, courage and great integrity, the glory of our nation shall return to its pride of place.

"We pledge to work concertedly to improve the quality of life of Nigerians and prosper their livelihood. It is a mission that must be accomplished and a determination that requires the cooperation all Nigerians and the collaboration of all stakeholders for us to succeed. Let's together renew our covenant with God and confidence in the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear president in this onerous task," he said.

He prayed that God continues to bind the nation in love, unity and faith as we celebrate a new anniversary of our nationhood.