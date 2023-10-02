Nigeria: Lagos Govt Seals Off Supermarkets, Restaurant, Others

The commercial buildings in Lekki were sealed off for flouting Lagos environmental laws.

For flouting the state environmental laws, the Lagos State government has sealed off some commercial buildings in the upscale area of the state.

The buildings were sealed off after an "extensive inspection", the state's commissioner for environmental and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab said on Sunday via his X handle.

"After the extensive inspection of Lekki Phase 1 yesterday (Saturday, 30th of September, 2023), I ordered the seal off of Lennox Mall, The Place, Brasas'r Place, Admiralty Mall, undeveloped land, Cmart Supermarket, Freesia Foodies Restaurant, Nectar Beauty Hub and Sailor Lounge, due to various environmental infractions.

The commissioner had on Saturday visited the Lekki axis where many contraventions were discovered resulting from construction work in the area.

The visit was conducted alongside officials of the Lekki Residents Association (LIRA) to some black spots in the axis and to address issues surrounding clogged-up drains and mop-up floods that have taken over streets and roads in Lekki.

He emphasised that the ministry in conjunction with other relevant agencies will ensure the seal off of all commercial buildings and houses on Admiralty Way for contravention of environmental laws.

He said the poor state of the drainage system management by these commercial buildings had seriously affected the road networks in the Lekki axis despite the continuous rehabilitation of the roads by the state government.