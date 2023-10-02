Nigeria: Lagos Govt Demolishes 'Illegal' Structures in Computer Village

1 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

Markets across Lagos deemed to have contravened the state's environmental laws have been having a tough time since the beginning of the second administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Lagos State government is currently demolishing "illegal structures" built on drainages and walkways in the Computer Village, a tech market in Lagos mainland.

The state's Ministry of Environment shared the update on Sunday via its X handle.

"Ongoing: Illegal structures built on drainages, walkways, and on the roads are removed in Computer Village, Ikeja," the ministry posted.

On Saturday, after an "extensive inspection," the government sealed off some commercial buildings in the Lekki area of the state for environmental infractions.

Trading activities were shut down after the government ordered the closure of the popular Ladipo auto spare market, Oyingbo, Oke-odo and some plazas around the Tejuosho Market, for environmental infractions

Alayabiagba market in the Ajegunle area of the state was recently reopened following compliance with the state's environmental laws.

