Nigeria: Labour Rejects Tinubu's N25,000 New Wage for Low Level Workers

The Organised Labour has firmly rejected President Bola Tinubu's proposed N25,000 provisional wage increase aimed at mitigating the impact of the recent removal of petrol subsidy.

During a crucial meeting with the Federal Government team held at the Permanent Conference Room in the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Sunday, the Labour representatives voiced their disapproval of the proposed wage increment.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Tinubu had in his maiden Independence Day Anniversary address to Nigerians on Sunday announced a N25,000 provisional wage for low level public workers.

But, the workers' Unions objected, saying instead, they demanded that the wage be set at 100 per cent of the current minimum wage.

Furthermore, the Labour unions insisted that the provisional wage increase should be applicable to all workers, not limited to a mere six months, but rather extended until the approval of a new minimum wage next year.

Additionally, organised Labour called for an increase in the Conditional Cash Transfer program, advocating for the amount to be raised to N25,000 as opposed to the N5,000 previously disbursed by the previous administration.

