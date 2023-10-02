Nigeria Will Be Great Again, Says First Lady Remi Tinubu

A Nigeria of abundance has begun, and to be part of the greatness that God has started in the nation, Nigerians must look beyond their current realities and embrace hope anew.

Nigeria's First Lady, Mrs Remi Tinubu, gave the counsel in her remarks at the 63rd Independence Day Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service, held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, on Sunday.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady urged Nigerians to thank, praise and worship God for His faithfulness and love.

The First Lady, who described the theme of the Thanksgiving, 'Christ in Me, the Hope of Glory' as a sharp reminder that hope is not just a catchphrase, called on Nigerians to draw strength from the Renewed Hope agenda of the Bola Tinubu-led administration.

"If we do not have hope, how do we become part of this greatness that God has started in the Nation? We find through the love of Christ, a deeper message of hope, especially, in the theme for this year's celebration, 'Christ in you, the hope of glory'," she stated.

"Good governance," she said, "can only be impactful if we all follow the example of Jesus Christ, our Lord, who embodied the fruit of the spirit, including love, joy, peace, long suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance and forgiveness."

As the nation marks her 63rd Independence Anniversary, the First Lady appealed to Nigerians to celebrate the unity that defines our diversity.

"There is no challenge, obstacle, or difficulty that we cannot overcome or surmount if we imbibe the nature of Christ who said in Matthew 11: 28; come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart; and ye shall find rest with your souls.

"In times like these, all we do is to keep our hope alive, the lively hope which Jesus Christ has birthed in us," she added.

In a message on the theme 'Christ in Me The Hope of Glory', President, Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), Revd Dr Israel Akanji, highlighted the need for citizens to put their hope in God as well as align themselves with efforts by the current administration to forge a national rebirth, as captured in the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The church service was attended by members of the National Assembly led by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Service Chiefs and members of the Diplomatic Community, among others.